Campbell bound for parliament

YMCA Young Leader Campbell Quintrell will be jetting off next week to pick up some political skills during Children's Week Parliament event. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

YMCA Young Leader Campbell Quintrell has been invited to attend the Children’s Week Parliament next week in Sydney.

Cameron is a member of the YMCA’s Advocate for Children and Young People program that promotes the safety, welfare and wellbeing of all children.

Campbell must deliver a speech on an issue he is passionate about that affects children and young people in NSW.

