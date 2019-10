YMCA goes pink for Breast Cancer

The YMCA’s Chelsea Anderson (left), Tom Rowe and Emma Gearen getting ready for today’s Pink Tournament. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The YMCA’s Chelsea Anderson (left), Tom Rowe and Emma Gearen getting ready for today’s Pink Tournament. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The YMCA will be hosting a pink tournament for Breast Cancer research today and having some fun while they’re doing it.

Personal trainer Emma Gearen came up with the idea to host a Breast Cancer Awareness Fitness tournament this weekend for Pink October.

It gets underway at 10am at the YMCA Integrated Wellness Centre in Chloride Street.

Please log in to read the whole article.