A Grade cricket captains (from left) David O’Malley and Adam Rhodes (Central), Mackenzie Attard (West), Tobias Hack (North) and Ben Franklyn (South.) PICTURE: Callum Marshall A Grade cricket captains (from left) David O’Malley and Adam Rhodes (Central), Mackenzie Attard (West), Tobias Hack (North) and Ben Franklyn (South.) PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The local cricket season begins today with the A grade competition shaping up to be a cracker.

North comes into the new season as the reigning champions and will once again be the team to beat, with the side boasting an incredibly strong squad of players from the openers down to the bowlers.

South, coming off one of their best seasons in years, will once again be a huge challenge for all sides to deal with, with their dangerous bowling attack from last season returning once more for the 2019/20 competition.

