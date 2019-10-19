Mums say it’s not Thyme to go

(From left) Janet and Kit Mateer, Heidi and Levi Rhodes, Ann Millsteed, Marcia and Thea Paull with (front) Maggie Rhodes and Ester Paull enjoy using the Thyme on Argent kids’ section for a coffee and a catch-up. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Janet and Kit Mateer, Heidi and Levi Rhodes, Ann Millsteed, Marcia and Thea Paull with (front) Maggie Rhodes and Ester Paull enjoy using the Thyme on Argent kids’ section for a coffee and a catch-up. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A group of concerned mothers have started a petition to ensure Thyme on Argent doesn’t close this weekend.

Heidi Rhodes along with other mums were enjoying a coffee at Thyme yesterday when they found out it would be shutting on Sunday.

They were upset by this and created a petition online to see if there would be enough interest in keeping it open.

