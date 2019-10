Honesty is the best policy

A section of the lake filmed on Thursday. PICTURE: Ty Helms A section of the lake filmed on Thursday. PICTURE: Ty Helms

By Craig Brealey

Government water authorities lost a lot of faith with the public when they persisted in denying that fish could have died recently in the water at Lake Pamamaroo, the NSW Shadow Water Minister, Clayton Barr, said yesterday.

The Department of Primary Industries cast doubt on the authenticity of video and photographic evidence and claimed that it could not send staff to the scene because it could be reached only by aircraft.

It also said that it had reviewed satellite imagery and found that Pamamaroo had been empty for about a month.

