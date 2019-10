Outback treat

Popular tenor, and a regular visitor to Broken Hill, Bradley Cooper will be back again this weekend for a performance at the Silverton Hotel.

Everyone is invited to get ready for a “Bromance of Operatic Proportions” as Bradley and baritone Alexander Hargreaves leave Opera Australia behind for a show in the pub on Saturday.

They will be singing a selection of songs, ranging from opera’s ‘Pearlfisher’s Duet’ and ‘Nessun Dorma’, to ‘Some Enchanted Evening’ and the hits of the Rat Pack.

