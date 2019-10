Socceroo and top players for clinics

Sophie Harding (left) of the NWS Koalas is coming out to Wilcannia and Broken Hill for the soccer coaching clinics. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Former Socceroo, Gerry Gomez, will be back in Broken Hill this weekend to run soccer coaching clinics along with players from the North West Sydney (NWS) Koalas women’s team.

Organised by the Broken Hill Soccer Association and supported by Impact Gym, the free clinics on Saturday for different age groups will be open to all players in the Far West, and a trip out to Wilcannia Central School is also on the agenda.

Joining Gerry and the Association’s David Deacon for the clinics will be two players from the NWS Koalas team. The Koalas are Premier League, which is the top tier of women’s soccer in NSW.

