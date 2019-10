Mineral Club show

President of the Broken Hill Mineral Club Bernard Williams with a Citrine Quartz from Brazil. PICTURE: Callum Marshall President of the Broken Hill Mineral Club Bernard Williams with a Citrine Quartz from Brazil. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Broken Hill Mineral Club will be hosting another collector’s event tomorrow with Peter Beckwith from Kristallen bringing 2,500 specimens with him for display and sale.

The club’s ‘Evening of Minerals’ will feature specimens from the Graham Lee Mineral collection which Peter and his wife Debbie recently acquired.

Three hundred of the specimens come from Broken Hill, ranging the common to the very rare in a range to suit the beginner all the way to more established collectors.

