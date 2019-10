Landcare conference to assist locals

2019 NSW Landcare and Local Land Services Conference Committee (from left) Charlie Whiteley, Thel O’Shea, Sonia Carey, Louise Turner, Chris McCulloch and Ben Slingsby. PICTURE: Callum Marshall 2019 NSW Landcare and Local Land Services Conference Committee (from left) Charlie Whiteley, Thel O’Shea, Sonia Carey, Louise Turner, Chris McCulloch and Ben Slingsby. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The 2019 NSW Landcare and Local Land Services Conference begins today, and with the three-day event taking place in Broken Hill, organisers have highlighted the importance of the region as well as attendees connecting with other Landcarers from across the state.

The Far West is hosting the conference for the first time and more than 300 delegates are expected.

“Every two years we come together as Local Land Services and Landcare, bring together communities from across the state to talk about new natural resource management issues, community empowerment issues and those sort of landscape things,” said Business Partner for NSW Landcare and Local Land Services, Chris McCulloch.

