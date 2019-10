Burkies raffling holiday

(From left) Lincoln (6), Akira (10) and Cruz Stubing (8) with the raffle fundraiser for Burke Ward Public School. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Burke Ward is raffling a Gold Coast holiday to help fundraise for their school, but they need to sell a lot more tickets.

Burke Ward P and C said there were still 150 tickets books left with only 45 days until the draw takes place.

“I’m worried we won’t sell all of these tickets and won’t make any money for the school,” P and C president Nardia Stubing said.

