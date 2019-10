Importance of land management

Senior Principal Research Scientist at the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) - Science Division, Dr John Leys. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Senior Principal Research Scientist at the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) - Science Division, Dr John Leys. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The importance of proper land management in maintaining vegetative ground cover, and how that helps protect the land from erosion, is set to be discussed during a presentation today at the 2019 NSW Landcare and Local Land Services conference.

Dr John Leys, Senior Principal Research Scientist at the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) - Science Division, will be speaking to delegates about the importance of planning around ground cover targets and the technology which can help assist in that.

“I’m working on a project with the Australian government called ‘Ground Cover Training and Target Setting’,” he said.

