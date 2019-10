Memorial Scholarship for budding musician

Sonja McEvoy with an application for her mother Nessie Osten's Memorial Scholarship. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Applications for a scholarship named in memory of one of the city’s best known musicians, Nessie Osten, are now open.

The applications close on December 6 and can be collected from Broken Hill Music in Oxide Street.

The scholarship will be awarded to someone wanting to study music in some way with a view to them contributing to the cultural life of Broken Hill upon completion of their studies.

