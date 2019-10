From ‘Rocktober’ to renovations

The Musicians Club’s General Manager, Michael Boland (left), with Mel Weinert in front of the club’s centenary poster. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The Musicians Club’s General Manager, Michael Boland (left), with Mel Weinert in front of the club’s centenary poster. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Thanks to the popularity of “Rocktober”, the Musicians Club has been able to start some overdue renovations.

General Manager Michael Boland said he and the staff were blown away by the support they received for their 100th anniversary and Rocktober.

“Our centenary was a huge success, we’ve increased our numbers,” Michael said.

