Consider the poor kangaroo in drought

By Callum Marshall

Kangaroo numbers have risen alarmingly on grazing properties in the drought but land management and animal welfare must be given equal consideration, says Fiona Garland from the Kangaroo Management Taskforce.

Today, Ms Garland will discuss this at the 2019 Landcare and Local Land Services Conference being held in the city.

She will talk about the significance of the taskforce and the importance of striking a balance between kangaroo welfare and avoiding the damage to land that they cause.

