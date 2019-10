Outback Astronomy shoots for awards

Owners of Outback Astronomy, Travis and Linda Nadge, with their new SolarScope for projecting the sun. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Owners of Outback Astronomy, Travis and Linda Nadge, with their new SolarScope for projecting the sun. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill’s Outback Astronomy are finalists in the NSW Tourism Awards.

Its owners, Travis and Linda Nadge, have worked hard over the past five years to create a unique experience with their open-air dome.

“We’ve added all of the trimmings - we have lighting, a cafe and toilets,” Linda said.

Please log in to read the whole article.