Dodgeball moves to Mondays

Local dodgeball organiser Daniel Cassidy-Fitzpatrick. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Local dodgeball organiser Daniel Cassidy-Fitzpatrick. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Dodgeball will be moving from Thursday nights to Monday nights next week, in a shake-up designed to avoid clashes with other sports and get more people trying out the game. Organiser Daniel Cassidy-Fitzpatrick, who used to play in the national dodgeball team, said games would also be moving from six vs six affairs to three vs three.

“It’s three vs three players because in a small town getting six players per team can be quite difficult.

“I thought this was the most convenient for everyone, especially with shorter playing times. It makes it a lot easier to find a replacement at short notice, and if you’ve got multiple players, it gives you a chance to a make a team and get a bit of a competitive rivalry.”

