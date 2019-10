Free sport clinics for local children

Sports stars (from left) Solomon Haumono, Iva Motusga, Mick Ostini, Charlie Tonga and Mikey Vaotuua at the PCYC for last year’s “Beyond the Gainline” event. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Sports stars (from left) Solomon Haumono, Iva Motusga, Mick Ostini, Charlie Tonga and Mikey Vaotuua at the PCYC for last year’s “Beyond the Gainline” event. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Callum Marshall

Impact Centre’s three-day ‘Beyond the Gainline’ event starts today when sports go to Wilcannia and Broken Hill tomorrow and Sunday.

The event sees local sport and police groups join up with a number of former NRL, boxing and soccer stars in free training and fitness clinics for children and the public.

Joining Impact’s Mark Horan is former NRL player for the Rabbitohs and Roosters Mick Ostini, ex-heavyweight boxing champion and Manly and Bulldogs player Solomon Haumono, former Bulldogs, Roosters and Tongan international player and coach Charlie Tonga, AFC Mixed Martial Arts fighter Mikey Vaotuua, and former Socceroo Gerry Gomez.

