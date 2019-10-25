Locals win Preservation Award

Christina and John McConville with their Preservation Award for their 1972 Mercedes Benz 280E. PICTURES: Myles Burt Christina and John McConville with their Preservation Award for their 1972 Mercedes Benz 280E. PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

John and Christina McConville drove back to town last month on a high after wining the Preservation Award at the “Bay to Birdwood” rally.

The McConvilles took out the prestigious motoring prize last month with their immaculate 1972 Mercedes Benz 280E.

Around 1,750 cars drove 70km from Barratt Reserve in West Beach, Adelaide, to the small town of Birdwood where an incredible variety of cars lined up for judging outside the National Motor Museum.

