Justice delayed

Jonda Stephen on the night she was taken into custody in October 2015. PICTURE: NSW Police Jonda Stephen on the night she was taken into custody in October 2015. PICTURE: NSW Police

By Craig Brealey

A former hospital employee who had to endure being put on trial for murder when she should never have been charged is still being made to suffer.

Jonda Stephen told the BDT she had to arrange a bank loan to pay costs she is incurring for a civil case that has been lodged against the NSW Government on her behalf.

This was because the Government had yet to pay her nearly $300,000 in legal costs after the Supreme Court made a costs order in her favour last year, Ms Stephen said.

