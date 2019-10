Ivanhoe kids to get away from it all

Ivanhoe Central School is kept as green and shady as possible for the students. PICTURE: Andre Reis Ivanhoe Central School is kept as green and shady as possible for the students. PICTURE: Andre Reis

By Craig Brealey

Most of Ivanhoe Central School’s 27 students will be climbing on a bus this morning for an eight-day trip to Uluru.

It will be a wonderful break for the children in the town of about 150 people, which is struggling through the drought, and which was dealt another blow last month when the NSW Government announced that its biggest employer, the local jail, would close next year.

Last week the Government told local MP Roy Butler and the Central Darling Shire that it would not change its mind about shutting down the Correction Centre on Ivanhoe and another in Brewarrina.

