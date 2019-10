Trevor’s a ‘Nature Astronomy’ star

Even with another published paper under his belt, Trevor Barry will keep studying Saturn from his telescope. PICTURE: Myles Burt Even with another published paper under his belt, Trevor Barry will keep studying Saturn from his telescope. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill astronomer Trevor Barry has for a third time, had his work included in an academic paper published in the prestigious science journal “Nature Astronomy”.

Mr Barry managed to pull off the scientific feat after tracking and recording data of a complex storm system in Saturn’s North Pole last year.

He has been credited in the paper, along with his Broken Hill Observatory, after providing crucial data to professional planetary physicists across the world. The paper took months for scientists to write after examining Mr Barry’s spreadsheets and drift charts of the phenomena.

