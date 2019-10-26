Road still closed

By Myles Burt

The Silver City Highway from Wentworth to Broken Hill will remain closed over the weekend but it looks like all the horses will make it to the Silver City Cup meeting today.

Transport for NSW are making efforts to build a temporary side track for traffic to pass Bunnerungee Creek Bridge over the Anabranch, 65km north of Wentworth.

Yesterday afternoon the President of the Silver City Race Club, Dave Gallagher, said that as far as he knew, nominations for the races had not been affected.

