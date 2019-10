Clever old fellow outdoes his rivals

Swan Hill trainer Con Kelly (left) with jockey Murray Henderson, Con’s assistant Chris Fordham and Silver City Cup winner Clever Boy. PICTURES: Callum Marshall Swan Hill trainer Con Kelly (left) with jockey Murray Henderson, Con’s assistant Chris Fordham and Silver City Cup winner Clever Boy. PICTURES: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Swan Hill trainer Con Kelly has won the Silver City Cup for the second time with his 10-year-old bay gelding, Clever Boy.

In 2011, Mr Kelly’s Turn Him Loose gave the trainer and owner his first Silver City Cup, years after he first started coming to the Broken Hill races.

“I’ve probably been coming for 15 or 20 years,” said Mr Kelly on Saurday.

