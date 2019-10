Comanche pilots buzz in for a flying holiday

Comanche Society members (from left) Jim Barry (Swan Hill) and Nigel and Margaret Wettenhall (Deniliquin) with the Broken Hill Aero Club’s Lawrie Hutton at the airport. PICTURE: Myles Burt Comanche Society members (from left) Jim Barry (Swan Hill) and Nigel and Margaret Wettenhall (Deniliquin) with the Broken Hill Aero Club’s Lawrie Hutton at the airport. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Sixteeen Piper Comanche aeroplanes landed at the airport last week for an International Comanche Society “fly away” visit to Broken Hill.

Organiser Nigel Wettenhall, from Deniliquin, said around 36 people flew into the city for a weekend of fun.

A fly away is where pilots exchange aircraft parts and repair tips while exploring new areas of Australia.

