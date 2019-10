Stray dog run-around

This friendly stray loved her short stay at the Gateway Motor Inn, but the motel's owners were left confused about where to take her. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Confusion between City Council and the Broken Hill Veterinary Clinic has left one local business holding a stray dog.

Gateway Motor Inn’s owners, Liz Metcalf and Seb Anflous, were met by a hot and dehydrated dog on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Metcalf said strays often wander into the motel and are usually taken to the BH Veterinary Clinic which acts as the local dog pound.

