Darling disaster reaches world

The corroboree held in Wilcannia. PICTURE: Mark Merritt The corroboree held in Wilcannia. PICTURE: Mark Merritt

By Craig Brealey

Big corroborees held along the Darling River this month to show the world the extent of the destruction have accomplished their aim.

The protest was covered by journalists and photographers from the world-wide newsagency, Reuters, and late last week, and over the weekend, their stories appeared.

They were published in capital city newspapers and online news sites everywhere from England and Europe to India, Japan, Singapore, the Pacific islands, and across to the USA.

