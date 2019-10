Arias in the Outback should go on ‘Forever’

The beer garden at the Silverton Hotel festooned with lights for the performance. PICTURES: Annette Northey The beer garden at the Silverton Hotel festooned with lights for the performance. PICTURES: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Opera Australia tenor Brad Cooper was back at the elegantly decorated Silverton Hotel on Saturday night for his fifth annual “Arias in the Outback” spectacular, this time treating his faithful followers to the magnificent marriage of tenor and baritone.

Brad’s Opera Australia colleague and friend, baritone Alexander Hargreaves, made a special trip to this side of the great divide on Saturday to join him in what is now considered a highlight of the Broken Hill events calendar.

The first set included tuneful gems from the world of opera, opening with a duet version of the robust and instantly recognisable “Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre” from Bizet’s Carmen. We were in for a good night.

