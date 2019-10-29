‘Environmental Madness’

NSW Shadow Water Minister, Clayton Barr, with Mayor Darriea Turley yesterday. PICTURE: Craig Brealey NSW Shadow Water Minister, Clayton Barr, with Mayor Darriea Turley yesterday. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

Clayton Barr, the NSW Shadow Minister for Water, says the changes proposed for the Menindee Lakes amount to environmental vandalism.

Mr Barr arrived in the city yesterday to gather as much local knowledge as he could about the Darling River and the lakes.

This is his first visit to the West Darling since Labor appointed him to the water portfolio after the state election in March, and there will be more visits to come.

Please log in to read the whole article.