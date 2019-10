Roll in your floats for Christmas Pageant

The Christmas Pageant last year attracted a load of floats and a big crowd. PICTURE: Michael Murphy The Christmas Pageant last year attracted a load of floats and a big crowd. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

There is just one month left to lodge nominations for the 2019 Christmas Pageant and after party.

City Council is hoping to see the event continue to grow after a bumper pageant last year attracted 55 floats.

Council’s Events Coordinator, Rachel Merton, said she expected nominations to increase as the cut-off date approaches.

Please log in to read the whole article.