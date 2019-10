Local Lions Club tests kids’ vision

Local Lions Club member Warren Darke tests Lily-May Linnett on her depth perception using 3D technology. PICTURE: Myles Burt Local Lions Club member Warren Darke tests Lily-May Linnett on her depth perception using 3D technology. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Lions Club of Broken Hill set up shop at North Public School yesterday to screen students for vision impairment that many would not have known they had.

Lions Australia brought their Lions Eye Health Program to the city to encourage primary school children to have their eyes tested, especially before the transition to high school.

Training and Development Chair, Rob Winter, said students had a variety of tests for visual acuity to make sure they can read at long distances; colour perception; depth perception using 3D technology and a special camera that takes measurements of the eyes.

