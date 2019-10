Isaiah performing in Broken Hill

Isaiah’s Firebrace will perform on the Chloride Street side of the park at 5pm.PICTURE: Supplied Isaiah’s Firebrace will perform on the Chloride Street side of the park at 5pm.PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Everyone will be treated to an open-air concert by X-Factor winner, Isaiah Firebrace, in Sturt Park tomorrow.

The indigenous star was originally set to perform at the Civic Centre on Friday, but agreed to new arrangements yesterday.

Council’s Events Coordinator, Rachel Merton, said locals were set to benefit from Firebrace’s busy travel schedule.

Please log in to read the whole article.