Kate cuts through

Tolarno Station's Kate McBride challenges Federal Water Minsiter David Littleproud on ABC's Q&A. PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

Grazier Kate McBride well and truly brought the government’s inaction on water mismanagement to the nation’s attention on ABC’s Q&A program on Monday night.

On the political-themed panel discussion, Kate engaged in intense debate with fellow panellists Federal Water Minister David Littleproud, Shadow Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon, National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson, and The Australia Institute water researcher Maryanne Slattery.

Kate felt she was able to make the most of her time by getting her points across and calling for a Federal Royal Commission into water mismanagement.

