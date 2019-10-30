Murray River forest saved not destroyed: Commonwealth Envronmental Water Holder

By Craig Brealey

The Barmah-Millewa red gum forest on the Murray River was not being destroyed but saved, according to the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder, Jody Swirpek.

The CEWH manages water aquired by the Federal Government, and Ms Swirpek said it was wrong to say that the quantity being sent down the river in a drought was unnatural and damaging.

Her comments came after Federal Water Minister, David Littleproud, told “60 Minutes” on Sunday that he did not know the largest red gum forest in the world, on the NSW/Victorian border, was being flooded, but would find out.

