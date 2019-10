Exhibition explores local surrounds

Rachel Peachey and Paul Mosig with their son, Jack, in town for the exhibition tomorrow. PICTURE: Myles Burt Rachel Peachey and Paul Mosig with their son, Jack, in town for the exhibition tomorrow. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Blue Mountains artists Rachel Peachey and Paul Mosig have returned to Broken Hill to present their ‘The Terrestrial Scene’ exhibition tomorrow which features video footage taken in the Rasp Mine.

The couple were Artists in Residence at the Broken Hill Art Gallery this year and explored the local environmental surrounds for inspiration, along with their sons, Jack and Sascha Mosig.

Ms Peachy and Mr Mosig will be presenting three channels of video, a sound installation and other pieces in their exhibition being held at 119 Chloride Street.

