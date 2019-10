Legal fees bite into budget

The Civic Centre redevelopment has contributed to the significant litigation fees in Council’s budget. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The Civic Centre redevelopment has contributed to the significant litigation fees in Council’s budget. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Council are operating at a $4 million deficit, after its first Quarterly Budget review, the bulk of which is made up of additional legal expenses.

The first Quarterly Budget review was presented to Councillors at last night’s Council meeting.

The supplementary agenda which was discussed in confidential matters, noted that the projected 2019/20 operating deficit (before capital) was $4,184,000.

Please log in to read the whole article.