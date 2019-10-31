Eleventh-hour save for Silverlea

Federal MP Mark Coulton.

By Craig Brealey

Silverlea will be granted its emergency funding soon, Federal MP Mark Coulton said yesterday.

The local MP has also offered to help anyone having trouble dealing with the National Disabilities Insurance Scheme.

On Wednesday, Diana Ferry, the chair of Silverlea Early Childhood Services, said it could close by the end of the year if it did not get the promised $100,000 but Mr Coulton said the matter was progressing quickly.

