Re-establish rock weirs in river

The paddle steamer “J.G Arnold” on the Darling at Wilcannia. The river was vital for trade so the boat crews destroyed the Aboriginal rock weirs that hindered their progress. The paddle steamer “J.G Arnold” on the Darling at Wilcannia. The river was vital for trade so the boat crews destroyed the Aboriginal rock weirs that hindered their progress.

By Craig Brealey

Replacing the ancient Aboriginal rock weirs in the Darling River was such a sensible idea, said local MP Roy Butler, that he was surprised when the State Government rejected it.

Mr Butler had asked the Government to include the re-establishment of the rock weirs as part of its Water Supply (Critical Needs) Bill.

“It is a critical water project worthy of Government investment but I think the Government didn’t want an idea that wasn’t theirs in the legislation,” said the Member for Barwon.

