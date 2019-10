All Souls Day service

Pam White and Shirley Sanderson prepare to light a candle in memory of their loved ones. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Pam White and Shirley Sanderson prepare to light a candle in memory of their loved ones. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The Anglican Church will conduct an All Souls Day service on Saturday at the St James Church.

The special service will be held at St James by the Park at 9.30am.

Halloween is the evening before All Saints Day, and grew out of ancient New Year festivals in the Celtic nations of northwest Europe when people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts.

