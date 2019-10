Colourful weekend

Riders (from left) Tim Ferguson, Mark Craven and Trystan Summers test their chalk-throwing arms ahead of the RMHC Colour Run on Sunday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Riders (from left) Tim Ferguson, Mark Craven and Trystan Summers test their chalk-throwing arms ahead of the RMHC Colour Run on Sunday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Ronald McDonald House Charities’ fifth annual Colour Run is on this weekend, so if you want to get colourful for a good cause, Sturt Park is the place to be on Sunday.

The colour run is the last fundraiser of the year for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids before the five local riders set off on a 1,000 kilometre bike journey around Adelaide in November.

Mark Craven, Tim Ferguson and Trystan Summers will embark on their first ride for the cause while veteran riders Wayne Demery and Megan Algate will mount the bike again alongside them.

Please log in to read the whole article.