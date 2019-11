Two thumbs up for Barefoot Bowls

North Broken Hill Bowling Club’s Charlie Sultana has a laugh as the BDT’s Callum Marshall does rather well in his lawn bowls debut. PICTURE: Myles Burt North Broken Hill Bowling Club’s Charlie Sultana has a laugh as the BDT’s Callum Marshall does rather well in his lawn bowls debut. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Barefoot Bowls has begun at the North Broken Hill Bowling Club as a way of enticing more young people to the game.

The game is being held every Wednesday night, and club member Charlie Sultana said they hoped it would enjoy the same success as it had in the big cities where young people were playing lawn bowls for the fun of it.

“Just have a good fun day and relax a bit too,” Mr Sultana said.

