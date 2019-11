Kids filmmaking skill on display

Broken Hill North Public School students (back from left) Rianna Harvey, Leah Pimm, Taeri Wild, (front from left) Gabe Beard, Isabella Adams and Eva Etrich with a few of the school’s filmmaking essentials. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill North Public School students (back from left) Rianna Harvey, Leah Pimm, Taeri Wild, (front from left) Gabe Beard, Isabella Adams and Eva Etrich with a few of the school’s filmmaking essentials. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Film by the Far West Festival is back again for a second year, coming to Broken Hill and the Silver City Cinema, with three local schools involved.

Broken Hill North Public school teacher and coordinator of the festival Rachel Harvey said it’s great to have more schools involved this year with Broken Hill Public School and School of the Air joining in on the filmmaking fun.

The Far West festival has stemmed from the original festival in Sydney; the Film by the Sea, has grown into twenty film festivals across NSW.

Please log in to read the whole article.