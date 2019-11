Local film finalists in festival

Director Jason King, actor Brad McLachlan and Actor/screenwriter Annette Herd are eager to show the public their short film 'Flawed', a chosen finalist at the Perfect Light Film Festival. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Finalists Annette Herd and Jason King will be premiering their short film ‘Flawed’ at the Perfect Light Film Festival.

Winning out against 100 other entries, the duo have been chosen among 11 over finalists to screen their work tonight in Sturt Park.

Ms Herd and Mr King teamed up last year after attending PLFF’s Sunday workshop provided to locals to acquire insider industry knowledge around filmmaking.

