Gift of rain and films

Barry Du Bois and Festival director Steve Bastoni had a good laugh on stage during the judging panel reveal. PICTURE: Myles Burt Barry Du Bois and Festival director Steve Bastoni had a good laugh on stage during the judging panel reveal. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The weather turned around just in time to produce a beautiful experience for attendees at the Perfect Light Film Festival.

Locals were treated to 12 short films created by talented filmmakers across the country, with ‘Pub_Talk’ by Jake Taylor taking out first prize.

Locals Annette Herd and Jason King came second with their film ‘Flawed’, followed by Melbourne filmmaker Tom Vogel in third place with his film ‘One Second’.

Please log in to read the whole article.