Finalists announced

Sampsons Shoe Store's Rebecca Doyle is a finalist in the People's Choice Service with a Smile category for the Far West Business Awards. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The finalists for the 2019 Far West NSW Excellence in Business Awards have been announced.

Regional Development Australia Far West NSW’s Leesa Zupanovich said they were overwhelmed with the number of entries they had received for the awards.

The awards ceremony is being held on November 16 at the Whitehouse Convention Centre.

