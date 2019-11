High Tea tops up funds

Ladies from the Shorty O’Neill Social Club and Broken Hill Breast Cancer Support Group and Fundraising Committee celebrate after raising $4,000 from their High Tea for Pink October. PICTURE: Myles Burt Ladies from the Shorty O’Neill Social Club and Broken Hill Breast Cancer Support Group and Fundraising Committee celebrate after raising $4,000 from their High Tea for Pink October. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Residents and locals from Shorty O’Neill Village raised up $4,000 after a successful high tea for Pink October.

The donation raised the total to $31,000 last week which will go towards medical equipment for the Broken Hill Base Hospital’s Oncology, Physiology and Palliative Departments.

“We’ve still got money coming in from people winding up their Pink October fundraisers that they’ve done,” Broken Hill Breast Cancer Support Group and Fundraising Committee spokesperson Leeann Clogg said.

