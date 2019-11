Donations flood in

Diesel the three-legged heeler with Kora the Collie and Diesel and Dust the Kelpies in the dry riverbed of the Darling River at Tolarno Station. PICTURE: Mel Williams-Brown Diesel the three-legged heeler with Kora the Collie and Diesel and Dust the Kelpies in the dry riverbed of the Darling River at Tolarno Station. PICTURE: Mel Williams-Brown

By Emily McInerney

Four tonnes of pet food is expected to come to the city and beyond to help graziers feed their pets and working dogs.

Maria Arnold, owner of Perfect Pets, said she wanted to help farmers in need for two reasons.

“We may be in the city but so many of us really feel for what the farming communities are going through, “ Ms Arnold said.

