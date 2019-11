A sight for dry eyes

Drone photos captured by Ben and Shelby-Rae Mannion of their Oakvale Station, near White Cliffs, after the downpour on Sunday. PICTURE: Supplied Drone photos captured by Ben and Shelby-Rae Mannion of their Oakvale Station, near White Cliffs, after the downpour on Sunday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Everyone in the Far West is smiling after the weekend’s rain, the best in almost 12 months.

Broken Hill received 16 millimetres and Cobar was still getting rain on Sunday that pushed their total up to 40mm - the highest rainfall in one day since April.

Tibooburra got 11mm, the most to fall in a single day since May.

