Best dressed and dressings

The Sturt Club’s Rachel Beitzel and Mandy Turley enjoyed setting up for the Melbourne Cup Day event. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The Sturt Club’s Rachel Beitzel and Mandy Turley enjoyed setting up for the Melbourne Cup Day event. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The race that stops a nation also creates some great functions and atmosphere in clubs around Australia, and Broken Hill is no exception.

The Sturt Club will offer a three-course meal with a drink for $35, walk-ins are welcome or you may call and book. The price also includes a raffle and a mystery trifecta. The club’s four TAB terminals will be up and running and the races will be shown on the big screens.

The Musicians Club has a first-class buffet lunch, all you can eat for $35, tickets available at the door. There will be live entertainment by Mildura duo ‘Toni and Nev’, and sweeps for sale.

Please log in to read the whole article.