BHHS picnic day for child studies

Broken Hill High School Year 10 Child Studies students (from left) Ashlee McConnell, Maya Butcher, Sophia Prentos and Alyssa Cadd with some essentials for ensuring a child’s safety. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill High School Year 10 Child Studies students (from left) Ashlee McConnell, Maya Butcher, Sophia Prentos and Alyssa Cadd with some essentials for ensuring a child’s safety. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill High School’s Year 10 Child Studies classes are getting set for their Picnic Day to implement their lessons.

The Child Studies classes have been focusing on the safety of children, which includes hydration, sun safety, stranger danger and insects. They’ve also been learning about general first aid, water safety and awareness of children around the home, in public and the playground.

Please log in to read the whole article.