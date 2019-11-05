Wilcannia radio wins national award

The team at Wilcannia River Radio 103.1FM. PICTURE: Wilcannia River Radio The team at Wilcannia River Radio 103.1FM. PICTURE: Wilcannia River Radio

By Myles Burt

Wilcannia River Radio 103.1FM has won the Tony Staley Award for Excellence in Community Broadcasting.

The station collected the top honour at the 2019 CBAA Community Radio Awards in Melbourne for its commitment to the town, especially in regards to its coverage of the desperate situation on the Darling River.

Team leader, Brendon Adams, said that work extended to the station’s staff helping to distribute donations of bottled water around the town.

